‘Even if 100 elections come, BJP’s drama will not work in TN’: CM Stalin

By ANI Published Date - 30 March 2024, 11:50 PM

Krishnagiri: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader MK Stalin said that PM Modi and the BJP will not find traction in Tamil Nadu even if they contest in elections 100 times in the state.

“Not only this election; even if 100 elections come, your (PM Modi and BJP) drama will not work in Tamil Nadu,” CM Stalin said while addressing a public meeting in Krishnagiri

“It’s the BJP, the only party, that thinks to divide the people living peacefully in Tamil Nadu in the name of religion and caste,” he added.

The DMK leader claimed that the Prime Minister is in ‘fear of losing the elections’, adding that all Indians are angry.

“In the election, EC, CBI, and IT are used by PM, which shows he is in fear of losing the election. Among the Indians all over, there is anger against the PM. That’s why senior leaders like the finance minister are in fear and not facing elections. BJP’s is at least they do not go below NoTA. That’s why they are praising Jayalalithaa and MGR. He has criticised Jayalalithaa since she was alive and he said the Jayalalithaa government was corrupt. Has he forgotten what he said,” Stalin said.

Stalin further criticised the Prime Minister while listing protests by women wrestlers, harassment faced by women in Manipur, pointing out that this contradicts the central government’s ‘Nari Shakti’ tagline. He spoke about Nari Shakthi.

Under BJP government rule, the Nirbaya fund was not allotted properly. Women wrestlers were sexually harassed. In PM Modi’s governance, the Bilkis Bano case accused were released.

Our MPs crew went to Manipur and took stock of what happened there against women, It’s PM Modi’s government that silently watched the violence.

A woman who was sexually assaulted went to court and was lit on fire by the BJP government. Is there any reply to all this news from PM Modi? At least he has expressed his grief for name sake.

In such a situation, what moral rights do he (PM Modi) and the BJP have to talk about?” Stalin said. He further criticised PM Modi for not supporting the state when it suffered huge losses due to floods.

“He has said to make TN as ‘puniya bhoomi’. When TN suffered floods, why has he not come to this ‘puniya bhoomi’? Why is not even a single paise given as a natural calamity fund? Why has AIIMS hospital not been constructed for the last 10 years in Tamil Nadu?” he said.

“PM Modi, already Tamil Nadu is puniya bhoomi. We are all living here peacefully, equally in brotherhood,” the Chief Minister said.

A total of 26 candidates have filed their papers for the Krishnagiri parliamentary constituency. DMK and Congress are contesting together in the seat. Congress has announced three-time Hosur MLA K Gopinath as the alliance candidate.

The daughter of slained forest brigand Veerappan is also contesting the seat as a candidate for Naam Tamilar Katchi. The AIADMK candidate, the NDA candidate from BJP and 23 independents are in the poll fray in Krishnagiri.

All 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 19 and the counting of votes will be held on June 4. In the 2019 elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance secured an overwhelming victory, winning 38 out of 39 seats.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19.