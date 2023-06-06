| Everything To Know About Apples Augmented Reality Headset

Everything to know about Apple’s augmented reality headset

Published Date - 04:45 PM, Tue - 6 June 23

Hyderabad: The much-awaited augmented reality-powered headset from Apple was finally unveiled on Monday. It is the first major hardware launch for the company in several years.

The VR/AR headset called the Vision Pro was announced at the WorldWide Developers Conference 2023. It has eye-hand tracking, a pocket battery pack, and a new VisionOS operating system powering the unit.

It is priced at a whopping $3,499, much more than any other products in the similar product category.

The look and feel of Vision Pro are very similar to other products in the market. However, Apple has managed to significantly reduce the weight of products.

Looks much like ski goggles, it is made of laminated three-dimensional glass. Interestingly, it has a resolution of more than 4k for each eye and has 12 cameras, five sensors, six microphones, and the popular voice assistant, Siri.

Users can shift between AR and VR, and it can be controlled by a crown similar to an Apple watch and also by eye and hand tracking, and voice commands.

The headset is capable of running popular Apple applications, including Books, Camera, Contacts, Facetime, Mail, Maps, Messages, Music, Notes, Photos, Safari, and more in mixed reality – a blend of both AR and VR.

The headset can also be used as a monitor when connected to a Mac by mirroring. Also, Facetime for Vision Pro will allow for videoconferencing in a collaborative environment.