Explore the charms of Bali with IRCTC new tour package

The package includes important Bali tourist sites like Kintamani Tour, Ubud Village Tanah Lot Temple Tour, Cruise, and so on.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:29 PM, Sat - 10 June 23

Hyderabad: Are you looking for a way to end your summer vacation on a high note? Look no further than Bali! The Indian Railway Catering and Corporation (IRCTC) is now offering a Bali tour package at a very reasonable price. After announcing the “Punya Kshetra Yatra: Puri-Kashi-Ayodhya,” Indian Railway Catering and Corporation has come up with a Bali tour package at a reasonable price.

The Bali travel package includes five nights and six days in Bali. The package includes important Bali tourist sites like Kintamani Tour, Ubud Village Tanah Lot Temple Tour, Cruise, and so on. The means of transportation is a flight, and tickets may be purchased at tinyurl.com/NLO14. Only 35 tickets are available for the bundle. The departure date is June 30th, and the origin airport is Lucknow.

Package Tour Price

· Single Occupancy: Rs 115800/-

· Double Occupancy: Rs 105900/-

· Triple Occupancy: Rs 105900/-

· Child with extra bed(05-11 years): Rs 100600/-

· Child without extra bed (02- 11 years): Rs 94400/-

IRCTC Bali Itinerary

Day 1: Departure from Lucknow Airport

Day 2: Arrival in Bali; Ulluwatu Temple Tour with Kecak Dance Performance

Day 3: Bali: Full Day Kintamani Tour with Ubud Coffee Plantation and Royal Palace

Day 4: Bali: Morning Bali Safari and Marine Park with Jungle Hopper Pass and Sunset Dinner Cruise

Day 5: Turtle Island at Tanjung Benoa on SIC Basis Evening at Tanah Lot

Day 6: Departure from Bali to Lucknow

For more details, visit irctctourism.com