Explore the journey of cinema with Kajol in episode 4 of ‘The Journey of India’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:09 PM, Thu - 27 October 22

Hyderabad: India loves cinema with all its heart. Its history goes back more than a century – from Dadasaheb Phalke’s ‘Raja Harishchandra’ in 1913 to ‘Alam Ara’s first-ever dream sequence to awards on the world stage.

Today, India’s film industry is the largest in the world making over 2,000 films every year. Indian movies are watched around the world by different cultures, and it is an inspiration for the creative economy of the world. Even when films were black-and-white, our stories were breath-taking – and today on the silver screen, it is more so. ‘The Journey of India’ is a fairy tale without an end.

Sutradhar Amitabh Bachchan will be at the helm of the episode with Kajol taking viewers through the heritage of Indian cinema in the last 75 years of Independence. The series’ latest episode on the legacy of Indian cinema premieres October 31, on discovery+ and Discovery’s network of channels in India in 12 languages.

Putting a spotlight on the storytelling that revolutionised global filmmaking, actor Kajol is seen transporting viewers to Bollywood’s captivating legacy against the backdrop of an actual film set in action. Through the eyes of acclaimed Indian directors and actors, episode four of ‘The Journey of India’ will take viewers on an exciting journey to celebrate the tradition of Indian cinema, which is not just entertainment but also an emotion and a way of life.

Recapping her experience on the show, Kajol said, “It’s no secret that cinema is my first love. Films are more than an art form. It is a form of emotion — a way to express passion with innovation, driving audiences across diverse sectors to unite under the umbrella of spectacular storytelling. I’m honoured to be a part of a project that celebrates the legacy of films and their role in shaping culture. A big thank you to the Warner Bros. Discovery team for making me a part of ‘The Journey of India’.”