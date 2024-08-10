Fake food inspectors arrested in Khammam

Khammam: Police arrested four youths who posed as food inspectors and demanded money from a hotel owner in Khammam.

The accused youths, Guguloth Mohan Rao, Banoth Ramaswamy, Sapawath Yuvraj and Ajmira Yuvraj Singh of Sitarampuram village of Tekulapally mandal of Kothagudem district visited King Darbar hotel in Khammam city on Friday claiming that they came from Hyderabad to conduct inspections in the city.

After checking the hotel premises they staged a drama alleging that there was no cleanliness in the hotels and raw material used was of not good quality. Then they demanded Rs 2 lakh as bribe to give a favourable report.

The hotel owner, Zuber Khan, who suspected their demeanour called the local food inspector and informed him about the inspection conducted by the accused. As the food inspector said that there were surprise inspections, Khan called the local police, who reached the hotel and arrested the accused.