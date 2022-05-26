| Fans Go Crazy Over Salman Khans Swag Filled Walk At Karan Johars Party

Fans go crazy over Salman Khan’s swag filled walk at Karan Johar’s party

By ANI Published: Published Date - 12:15 PM, Thu - 26 May 22

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan made a late yet grand entry at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday in Mumbai.

He walked the party’s red carpet in style, leaving netizens impressed.

“Love the way he walks,” a social media user commented.

“Bhaijaan rocks,” another one wrote.

“Bhai ki entry fire hai,” a netizen commented.

Salman arrived at the party wearing a black jacket that he paired with a black t-shirt and ripped blue jeans.

Karan’s birthday party was held at Yash Raj Studios on Wednesday. Celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Gauri Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kajol also marked their presence at the bash.