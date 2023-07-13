Fantasy series ‘The Wheel of Time Season 2’ to premiere on Prime Video on September 1

Prime Video has just released the official key art from the second season of the fantasy series 'The Wheel of Time'.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:38 PM, Thu - 13 July 23

Hyderabad: Prime Video has just released the official key art from the second season of the fantasy series ‘The Wheel of Time’. Season Two of the Amazon Original series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world on September 1.

Based on the best-selling Robert Jordan fantasy series ‘The Wheel of Time’, Rand al’ Thor (Josha Stradowski, Gran Turismo) learns he is The Dragon Reborn — a dangerous figure from history destined to save the world… or break it. Desperate to protect him from the Dark One, an army of powerful women must reckon with his burgeoning power and encroaching madness.

The Wheel of Time turns, and the Last Battle approaches. Though Rand thought he destroyed the Dark One, evil is not gone from the world.

In Season Two, threats, new and very old, seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world. The woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, and so they must find other sources of strength. In each other, or themselves. In the Light… or the Dark.

‘The Wheel of Time’ also stars Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred, Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al’Vere, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon, and Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand.

The series was adapted for television by executive producer and showrunner Rafe Judkins. Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of iwot productions, Ted Field of Radar Pictures, Mike Weber, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe, Justine Juel Gillmer, Sanaa Hamri, and Amanda Kate Shuman also serve as executive producers. Rosamund Pike also serves as co-executive producer, and Harriet McDougal, Brandon Sanderson, and Lauren Selig are consulting producers.

‘The Wheel of Time’ is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios.