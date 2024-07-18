Far-right Israeli Minister visits sensitive Jerusalem holy site

Itamar Ben-Gvir's visit threatens to disrupt Gaza ceasefire talks

By AP Published Date - 18 July 2024, 12:32 PM

Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. Photo: AP/File

Jerusalem: Israel’s far-right National Security Minister visited Jerusalem‘s most sensitive holy site on Thursday morning, threatening to disrupt Gaza ceasefire talks.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, an ultranationalist settler leader, said he had gone up to the contested Jerusalem hilltop compound of Al Aqsa Mosque to pray for the return of the hostages “but without a reckless deal.”

The move by Itamar Ben-Gvir threatens to disrupt sensitive talks aimed at reaching a ceasefire in the nine-month-old Israel-Hamas war.

Jews and Muslims both claim the Jerusalem hilltop compound and visits like Ben-Gvir’s, while legal, are seen as a provocation.