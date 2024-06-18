Farmer checking power supply disruption electrocuted in Medak

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 June 2024, 04:46 PM

Medak: In a tragic incident, a farmer was electrocuted when a live electric wire snapped from the electricity pole and fell on him at Bandla Pochampally village in Veldurthy mandal on Tuesday. He was checking a transformer after power supply to his agricultural borewell was disrupted.

The victim was Gundu Prabhakar (45), a resident of the same village. When there was a disruption of power supply to agricultural borewells in the village, a few farmers including Prabhakar went to the transformer to check it. While they were trying to identify the technical glitch, one of the lines snapped and fell on Prabhakar. Death was instant for him.

Prabhakar is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

A case has been registered.