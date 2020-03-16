Farmer grows paddy from rice grains

By | Published: 12:03 am 11:48 pm

Nizamabad: Normally, paddy is cultivated through paddy seed, but a progressive farmer is cultivating paddy by using rice grains. Risotto is a north Italian rice variety brought by a rice mill CEO from an international rice expo held in Germany.

Nagula Gangaram, a progressive farmer of Nizamabad district who is popularly known as Chinni Krishnudu, is known for his experiments in agriculture. He cultivates different types of rice varieties belonging to several countries in his agriculture field situated on the outskirts of Nizamabad.

Till now, agriculture scientists knew that paddy was grown with ordinary paddy seed, but Chinni Krishnudu has successfully cultivated rice using coarse rice or brown rice seed, which is slightly trimmed with grain in mills, without losing their upper layer. He brought 21 types of rice seed varieties from USA, when he went there with his son and undertook several experiments five years ago when he grew them in his field.

High-yielding strain

Recently, Nizamabad based Gajanan rice mills CEO Hithin Bhimani visited an international rice exhibition in Cologne, Germany, where he came across Risotta rice variety which belongs to north Italy and is a high-yielding strain. He observed that this variety was nearer to locally cultivated varieties such as 1010 and Sona Masuri, which are compatible to Telangana’s atmosphere. But according to international laws, there was no permission to bring paddy seed to India. Therefore, Bhimani purchased one kg of Risotta variety coarse rice and brought it to India and gave it to Chinni Krishnudu for cultivation.

Chinni Krishnudu soaked the Risotto rice in cloth for one day and then after germination transplanted the sprouts in the paddy field of another progressive farmer, Basetti Chinna Gangadhar, situated at Guthpa village of Makloor mandal. Some 70 per cent of the sprouts were eaten by ants, and 30 per cent germination was protected from ants, and cultivated in organic method by using cow urine, dung and neem powder in 60 square yards of land.

Good yield

Chinni Krishnudu said that the Risotta variety was not being cultivated anywhere in India, consumes less water, compared to 1010, Sona Masuri and BPT varieties, is a short-term variety and the crop arrives 20 days prior than local short-term varieties and gives higher yield compared to Indian varieties. He said that this variety was very useful to Indian farmers, particularly Telangana and Andhra Pradesh farmers, and also useful for exports.

Prof. Jayashankar Agriculture University scientists visited China Gandahar’s farm and expressed happiness over the successful transplantation of the crop from rice grains. Nizamabad Joint Director of Agriculture M. Govindu also visited Gangadhar’s field and appreciated the efforts of Chinni Krishnudu and Gangadhar for their successful experiment.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .