Fatima treats herself with ‘milk and cookies’ on the weekend

By IANS Updated On - 03:47 PM, Sun - 27 August 23

Mumbai: An ardent social media user, Fatima Sana Shaikh, who has won hearts of the audience with her portrayal of wrestler Geeta Phogat in the sports film Dangal, gave a glimpse of her Sunday treat to the fans.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Fatima shared a glimpse of how her Sunday morning looks like. She dropped a photo featuring a glass of milk with a half-eaten chocolate chip cookie.

Fatima began her career as a child artiste in Chachi 420 and One 2 Ka 4. In 2016 biographical sports drama Dangal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Fatima played the role of wrestler Geeta Phogat.

The movie also stars Sanya Malhotra as Indian wrestler Babita Kumari. Aamir Khan played their father Mahavir Singh Phogat. She has also starred in the streaming anthology projects Ludo, Ajeeb Daastaans and Modern Love Mumbai.

Fatima will be next seen as Indira Gandhi in Sam Bahadur. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the biopic based on the life of India’s first field marshal Sam Manekshaw, and stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead.

The movie also stars Sanya Malhotra as Silloo Manekshaw. It is slated to release on December 1. The 31-year-old actor also has Dhak Dhak in the pipeline.