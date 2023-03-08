FIFA unveils official poster for Women’s World Cup 2023

By IANS Updated On - 09:53 AM, Wed - 8 March 23

Geneva: The official poster of the Women’s World Cup 2023 was unveiled in outdoor gallery installations in Australia and New Zealand, the hosts for the event, FIFA announced.

Being released in time for International Women’s Day, the poster “encapsulates the iconic tournament’s theme of Beyond Greatness,” FIFA was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

With the trophy in the center, surrounded by three female silhouettes and two female footballer silhouettes, the image symbolises passion, skills and the positive change in women’s sports, FIFA explained.

Along with the official poster, nine bespoke host city posters were also on display, all carrying a central design element of the silhouettes of three female figures and a football in the background.

The posters will be on display in Adelaide, Australia, until March 22 and in Wellington, New Zealand, until March 21.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 takes place from July 20 to August 20.