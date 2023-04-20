Fire officials hold fire safety week in Hyderabad

Fire officials conducted fire safety week from April 14 to 20 to promote awareness on fire safety

Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Service Department, Hyderabad, Conducted work shop on Hotel Fire Safety at Tal Krishna Hotel

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Fire Services and Disaster Management Department conducted fire safety week from April 14 to 20 to promote awareness on fire safety.

Director General Fire Services, Y Nagi Reddy, during a workshop held on Thursday, the concluding day of the fire safety week, said the department conducted fire drills and fire fighting training programs at high rise buildings, malls, multiplexes, malls, fuel stations, education institutions and residential buildings during the week.

Tips on LPG safety, electrical safety and careless smoking were given to the citizens during the awareness programs conducted at different places. The department has conducted 900 public awareness programmes and more than 70,000 citizens participated and gained the fire fighting and fire prevention knowledge, he said.

Principal Secretary, Home Department, Dr. Jitender was the chief guest at the workshop held on Thursday.

