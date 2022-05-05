First glimpse of Samantha’s sci-fi thriller ‘Yashoda’ out

By IANS Published: Updated On - 02:39 PM, Thu - 5 May 22

Hyderabad: On Thursday, the makers of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming sci-fi thriller Yashoda released an intriguing first look. By introducing Samantha’s role, the creators have piqued everyone’s interest by building anticipation for Yashoda’s story.

Samantha, who is seen waking up to see a new world in the first scene of Yashoda, is actually trapped in a maze. She is discovered in a luxurious room, with all of her needs met, except that she is the only one in that large room, with no connection to the rest of the world.

The first trailer for Yashoda, starring Samantha, has generated a lot of buzz despite the fact that the Majili actor hasn’t said a single dialogue. Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s first pan-Indian film, Yashoda, also stars Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and others.

Yashoda directed by Hareesh Narayan and Hari Shankar, will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. Yashoda which is set to be released on August 12, is classified as a sci-fi thriller. IANS