Five Palestinians killed as Israel bombs Nur Shams camp in West Bank

Since the onset of ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict on October 7, 2023, at least 128 Palestinians, including 26 children, killed in airstrikes in West Bank

By IANS Published Date - 27 August 2024, 09:06 AM

File photo

Ramallah: Five Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombing of the Nur Shams camp near Tulkarm in the northern West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The Ministry reported that the bodies were brought to Tulkarm Governmental Hospital following the attack. Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee confirmed that an Israeli aircraft targeted “an operations room” in the Nur Shams area, Xinhua news agency reported.

As tensions persist in the Gaza Strip, violence between the Israeli army and Palestinians in the West Bank has intensified. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported on Wednesday that Israeli airstrikes in the West Bank had resulted in an average of one Palestinian death per day in August.

Since the onset of the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict on October 7, 2023, at least 128 Palestinians, including 26 children, have been killed in airstrikes in the West Bank, according to the UN.

At least 19 Israelis have also died in Palestinian attacks during the same period, according to Israeli officials. The Nur Shams camp near Tulkarm has been the target of multiple Israeli army attacks. Fourteen people were killed in one two-day Israeli raid on Nur Shams in April, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent. In July, Israeli forces bulldozed the main street in Nur Shams during a raid that lasted 15 hours.