| Flipkart Conveys Ease Of Shopping And Trust With Its New Campaign Introduces Alia Bhatt As Flipgirl

Flipkart conveys ease of shopping and trust with its new campaign; introduces Alia Bhatt as ‘FlipGirl’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:03 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Hyderabad: Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has strengthened its communication as a trusted e-commerce partner for millions of consumers across the country as it unveiled its promise of ‘Super products at super prices with super speed’.

To communicate this fresh approach, the brand is bringing Alia Bhatt in the avatar of a ‘FlipGirl’, as the ‘superhero’ protagonist, for the Indian shopper seeking a saviour to affirm their ‘wishlist’. Alia Bhatt as ‘FlipGirl’ comes to the rescue of millions of online patrons across the country.

The new campaign aims to communicate Flipkart’s commitment to democratizing e-commerce and premium brands, making them accessible through faster delivery across the country, establishing itself as the go-to destination for consumer needs. In a very fun way, the campaign brings forward the fact that products across categories, including mobiles & electronics, fashion & lifestyle, home accessories & beauty, are made available conveniently and delivered to customers’ doorsteps across the country.

Dressed in a cape with Flipkart’s signature blue and yellow colours, Alia, as a ‘FlipGirl’, has a sharp eye to avert any danger and help people in need. While saving them from dangers, she also saves the day by offering them advice to shop on Flipkart for ‘Super products at super prices with super speed’.

Talking about the collaboration, Alia said, “Flipkart as a brand is very close to my heart. As an actor, it is important that our characters and stories reach the remotest parts of India. Similarly, Flipkart’s FlipGirl will ensure fast deliveries across all corners of India, making it easier for all of us to shop online. I am extremely delighted to portray FlipGirl with this unique ad campaign which helps people affirm their evolving shopping needs.”

Conceptualised by McCann World Group, Flipkart has devised a 360-degree campaign with a judicious mix of channels to reach its dynamic set of consumers in multiple languages across demographics.