Flipkart Foundation to empower 20 million Indians in next decade

By IANS Published: Updated On - 02:29 PM, Mon - 4 April 22

New Delhi: With an aim to positively impact 20 million lives directly and indirectly in the next decade, the Flipkart Group on Monday launched the Flipkart Foundation that will aim to build an inclusive, equitable and sustainable society in the country.

Flipkart Foundation aims to drive transformational work by collaborating with diverse stakeholders across government organisations, NGOs and community leaders.

The collaboration will be across four key areas: Market access to the underserved and underrepresented sections, skill development, community development and environmental responsibility.

“Our Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas’ aims to bring the government and the industry on a common platform to work harmoniously in achieving prosperity for all, said Dr Virendra Kumar, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment.

“The launch of the Flipkart Foundation is a decisive step in this direction to create widespread social impact,” the minister added.

The Foundation was formally launched in the capital by Dr Kumar; Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma; and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Flipkart Foundation’s operations are grant-based, with contributions from the Group and through the aCharity Checkout’ feature available on Flipkart platforms, according to the company.

“The Foundation will address several critical societal concerns ranging from art and craft revival to employment opportunities for the underserved, to disaster relief — all aimed at driving inclusive development and contributing to nation-building,” said Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Flipkart.

The Flipkart Group is one of India’s leading digital commerce entities and includes group companies Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Flipkart Health+ and Cleartrip.

The Group is also a majority shareholder in PhonePe, one of the leading Payments Apps in the country.