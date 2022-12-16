Flipside course for ‘special’ skills

Suparna Bajaj, Urmila Hemmadi start a skill-building course of children with learning disabilities.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Updated On - 11:54 PM, Fri - 16 December 22

Hyderabad: The past couple of years, skills that are important for an individual to function independently in the society, have been in talks. And Suparna Bajaj and Urmila Hemmadi have came up with Flipside, a course that focus on such skills.

From personal care to essential math to community living and household skills, a whole gamut of skill building is what the duo seek to inculcate among the children with learning difficulties. Says Suparna, “our programme ‘Dys and That’ helps children with learning difficulties use learning strategies and help them become active learners.”

In collaboration with Swacch, an organization that offers occupational and experiential learning skills, Flipside is a workspace that helps children focus on the nine most important skills. “Flipside focuses on teaching basic activities to instrumental activities of daily living,” she says.

Both the partners being in their respective fields realized the dearth of the skill-building program for children with learning needs after schooling, and decided to collaborate and bring the change needed in society.

“This one-year course that gives life skills training is for children of 14 years and above from class 9 and 10, young adults who take a sabbatical, drop out from studies, who need life skill and occupational skill training,” said Urmila.

The participating children will also get into practical living skills such as maintaining the safety of home, essential reading, educated about citizens’ rights, laws, getting emergency care, apart from being financially independent and the value of having an occupation. “The endeavour is to equip children with learning difficulties, to face the society and handle themselves effectively and safely,” says Suparna.

Nine Most Important Skills:

* Personal Care

* Essential Math

* Household Skills

* Essential Reading

* Leisure and Recreation

* Community Living

* Safety

* Self Awareness and Self Confidence

* Occupation Skills