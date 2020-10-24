Flood-hit Hyderabad limps back to normalcy

Families in several affected areas start returning to homes

By | Published: 7:29 pm 7:49 pm

Hyderabad: The Musi has calmed down. Several of the tanks that brimmed to the full are now within their limits and the floodgates of Himayat Sagar, opened twice in the last fortnight as against just once in 10 years before that, are finally shut. Slowly but steadily, life in the city is limping back to normalcy.

However, it will take time for several hundreds of residents who live along the shores of the Musi and other water bodies to pick up the scattered strings of their lives, with the major challenge being cleaning their houses that were left in bad shape following the floods.

“A lot of weeds and trash were washed ashore in the locality. Civic authorities are clearing those while the locals are cleaning their houses of the slush and filth that was left behind by the floods,” says Saleem, a resident of Moosanagar. Had the rains continued, the damage would have been more which in turn forced the HMWS&SB authorities to open the floodgates of Osman Sagar. However, though the Board had alerted the local administration of such a possibility, the rains stopped just about in time.

Meanwhile, across flood-affected areas of the city including Al Jubail Colony, Hashamabad, Kabgirnagar, Hafeez Babanagar and Omer Colony, several families have started returning to their homes. “Life must go on. Civic authorities cleaned up the slush and trash from the colonies. A few pockets still have some stagnant water but we have to start the cleanup now,” points out Iqbal Mohd, a resident of Kagbirnagar.

The authorities have also managed to restore the power supply in several affected areas. “Drinking water supply has been stopped for the time being as a precautionary measure to prevent a spread in any water-borne disease. We have been assured that it will resume once pipelines are cleaned or replaced,” informs Ziauddin, adding that the authorities would have to make alternative arrangements for adequate supply of drinking water.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .