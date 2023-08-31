Flood situation worsens in Assam, over 3.4 lakh people affected

Flood situation in Assam has further worsened, with more than 3.4 lakh people affected across 22 districts of the state, officials said on Thursday

Guwahati: With the rising water level of the Brahmaputra and other major rivers, the flood situation in Assam has further worsened, with more than 3.4 lakh people affected across 22 districts of the state, officials said on Thursday.

According to the latest data from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Majuli is the most-severely affected district with 65,035 people being affected by the fresh bout of floods. It was followed by Goalpara and Morigaon districts. In total, 1,308 people have taken shelter in 153 relief camps, while the district administrations are distributing relief through 150 designated centres.

According to a notification from the forest department, 13 of the 44 campgrounds at the Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve and 10 campers in the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary have been inundated. In the districts of Darrang, Dhubri, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup Metro, Karimganj, Majuli, Morigaon, and Udalguri, 33 roadways were damaged.

In Darrang, one embankment has burst, while in Udalguri, another was destroyed. Large-scale erosion took place in Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Dibrugarh, Majuli, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tinsukia, and Udalguri. However, there were no fresh casualties as a result of the deluge.