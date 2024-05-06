Four involved in investment fraud arrested by Hyderabad Cybercrime police

The arrested persons are Mangilal Godara, Bajanlal alias Bajan, Kamlesh Kumar alias Mahesh Kumar and Prakash Chand, all residents of Suchitra in the city and natives of Rajasthan.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 May 2024, 03:04 PM

Hyderabad: The Cybercrime unit of Hyderabad police arrested four persons who are all linked to an investment fraud case.

The arrested persons are Mangilal Godara, Bajanlal alias Bajan, Kamlesh Kumar alias Mahesh Kumar and Prakash Chand, all residents of Suchitra in the city and natives of Rajasthan.

“The four persons opened bank accounts through fraudulent means and provided them to fraudsters who paid them a hefty commission on each transaction done,” Hyderabad police on Monday said.

The officials explained that a total of 52 bank accounts of as many shell companies were opened by the cyber fraudsters and an amount of Rs. 16 crore collected from different victims was credited in those accounts.

The Cyber fraudsters duped many victims assuring huge profits over investment in the online stock trade. Across the country 92 cases were registered against the fraudsters including 10 in Telangana.

The police seized 25 cheque books, 24 debit cards, six stamps of shell companies, 141 grams of gold ornaments, 12 mobile phones and a laptop.