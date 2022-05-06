Four-year wait for badli worker test results ends as SCCL announce results

Published Date - 07:39 PM, Fri - 6 May 22

Kothagudem: Ending four years waiting, the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has on Friday announced the results of Scheduled Tribes (ST) badli workers examination held on June 10, 2018.

A statement from the company General Manager (Personnel and RC) K Basavaiah here informed that a job examination to fill up 665 ST badli worker posts was issued in 2017 following the directions from State Level Legislators Committee of Scheduled Tribes.

The committee, which visited the company headquarters here suggested filling up the posts in order to ensure the prescribed six percent representation of ST workers in the company.The local and non-local candidates across Telangna were allowed to apply for the posts and subsequently the test was conducted. As many as 37935 candidates applied, of them 27279 candidates appeared for the written test.

It was a normal practice for the company to announce the results on the same day on which the test was held. But the results were withheld as some organisations went to court against the badli worker test and cases were pending before the court, Basavaiah said.

Acting at the directions of the SCCL CMD, N Sridhar, the company Director (PA&W), N Balram made efforts to clear the pending court cases paving the way for the announcement of the results. The OMR sheets were evaluated and the results were announced on Friday, he said.

All India Tribal Employees union national vice president, Golla Ramesh speaking to Telangana Today thanked the SCCL management for releasing the results. The announcement of the test results was an outcome of continued efforts made by the tribal organisations, he said.

He informed that as the percentage of tribal workers was only 4.9 in SCCL the association launched an agitation in 2010. The then member of National ST Commission K Kamala Kumari and a team of 12 ST MLAs visited the company Head Office in Kothagudem in 2012 seeking the management to fill up backlog posts.

He wanted the company to fill up 665 posts in total and not effectuate any curtailment in the number of posts on the pretext that the company had already created jobs for about 300 tribal land evacuees according to G.O MS No. 34.

Ramesh along with Singareni ST Employees Welfare Association president Banoth Karna and others recently met Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod and the State Planning Commission Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar made an appeal to them in connection with their demand.

