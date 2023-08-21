Fourth accused in ISIS module case in Madhya Pradesh arrested, says NIA

The NIA had registered the Jabalpur ISIS mode case after it was learnt that the accused persons were actively disseminating ISIS propaganda through social media and on-ground Dawah activities, the official said.

By PTI Published Date - 10:00 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency on Monday said another accused in the Jabalpur ISIS terror module case has been held, taking the number of those arrested in the case so far to four.

Kasif Khan, a resident of Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, was arrested as the NIA successfully untangled more threads in the case, registered on May 24, related to a conspiracy by the global terror group to unleash violence in the country, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

“Khan was motivated by the ideology of the banned terrorist organisation to spread mayhem in the country. He was working closely with his three associates — Syed Mamoor Ali, Mohammad Adil and Mohammad Shahid — who were arrested by the NIA in May,” the spokesperson said.

The official said Khan, along with the others, was involved in organising ‘Dawah’ programmes to radicalise gullible Muslim youth to work for the ISIS, a transnational militant Islamist group which has been involved in carrying out major terror attacks around the world.

“The accused had conspired to carry out terror attacks in India on behalf of ISIS with the ultimate aim of establishing an Islamic State,” the spokesperson said, adding the ISIS has been trying to spread its wings across India by establishing localised terror modules.

The NIA said its investigations had revealed that the module had been conducting meetings to plan terror attacks and had also been engaged in motivating and recruiting youth, procuring deadly weapons, collecting funds and disseminating ISIS propaganda material.

“The NIA has been carrying out extensive investigations to dismantle the terror modules and thwart ISIS’s nefarious designs,” the spokesperson said.