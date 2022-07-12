From contestant to now mentor on ‘Comicstaan’, Prashasti Singh has come long way

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:08 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Hyderabad: Taking ahead the legacy of launching the most loved comedians of this generation, Prime Video is all set to come with season 3 of ‘Comicstaan’. The show has given many budding comedians a place to explore their talents, one of them being Prashasti Singh.

Prashasti Singh who is one of the mentors on the third season of ‘Comcistaan’, has appeared in the ladies up episode in ‘Comicstaan season 1’ from where she led her path ahead in the lanes of the comedy world. While ‘Comicstaan’ has always made its talent open to the ever-growing world of comedy, Prashasti is one of those names who got the stage to entertain the audience with her sense of humour.

Hence, it was not an easy path for her to get into this industry, the stand-up comedian’s journey with ‘Comicstaan’ is something she is thankful for. “I was someone who used to watch reality shows staying on the other side. I thought ‘whose life has ever been made by reality show competitions’. But now, after experiencing ‘Comicstaan’, I’ve realised that no, lives can be changed through a platform. And that’s what ‘Comicstaan’ is, life-changing! If I hadn’t been a part of ‘Comicstaan’, I probably would’ve been doing a job, while working part-time as a comic.”

Moreover, the fans will get to see Zakir Khan, Sumukhi Suresh, Neeti Palta, and Kenny Sebastian on the judge’s panel. The hunt for India’s next best stand-up comedian will comprise a new format with host Kusha Kapila joining the series regularly. The 8-episode comedy series is all set to stream on the OTT platform from July 15.