FUBAR lacks logic, but promises fun and laughter

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:00 PM, Fri - 26 May 23

Hyderabad: Arnold Schwarzenegger returns to the screen with Netflix’s FUBAR which can best be described as a watered down version of True Lies and Kindergarten Cop’s love child. Arnie is in his best form physically and makes you realize once again why he is still the best action star out there. He is all charisma and coolness as he whips through the streets of Antwerp, Belgium on his mission in the first episode.

In FUBAR’s first episode, he plays CIA operative Luke Brunner carrying out a mission whilst being guided by his CIA buddy Barry (Milan Carter) through an earpiece. He looks really dandy smoking cigars and smacks criminals effortlessly. The mission goes smoothly and Barry bids goodbye to Luke who is finally retiring.

In a plot angle reminiscent of True Lies, Luke has kept his identity as a CIA operative secret from his family and often missed out on family events due to it. He hopes to patch up with his ex-wife; however, his more onerous task is to get to know his overachieving daughter, Emma (Monica Barbaro) and son.

It’s all hunky-dory until he gets called back for a final mission to bring back an undercover CIA operative in a South American separatist organisation. Luke heads to Guyana for said mission, and is appalled to find that his daughter Emma is the CIA operative. She has also become a foul-mouthed fighter who can kick anyone’s behind in a boxing ring. The father-daughter come to terms with their covers being blown and the realization that there are a ton of issues they need to deal with as a family. But, first they must save America from very “dangerous criminals”.

The script of the series is a little weak, but it’s the actors, especially Arnold who carries the show on his very broad and able shoulders. His on-screen rapport with Monica is very realistic and the credit goes to the veteran actor and his younger counterpart for it. A lot of the comical moments come from Arnold and it will remind you of his Kindergarten Cop era. Netflix didn’t skimp on budget and all the action scenes and sets are of movie standard. There is a paucity of logic in the eight-part series as in how American government agencies work, but put all that aside and watch Arnold do what he does best – action.

Series: FUBAR

Streaming on: Netflix

Creator: Nick Santora

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro, Gabriel Luna