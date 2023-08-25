G20: Delhi police to ramp up security, impose restrictions ahead of mega summit

Delhi police authorities are busy making special arrangements to ensure smooth vehicular movement during the arrival of the high-profile delegates, including heads of states for the mega event

By ANI Published Date - 02:05 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

New Delhi: With the 18th Heads of State and Government Summit of the G20 (Group of 20), scheduled to begin next month in the national capital under India’s presidency, Delhi police authorities are busy making special arrangements to ensure smooth vehicular movement during the arrival of the high-profile delegates, including heads of states for the mega event.

SS Yadav, Special CP, Traffic addressed the media on Friday and said that the restrictions on vehicular movements will be imposed from the night of September 7. “Another major restriction will be imposed on commercial vehicles’, SS Yadav added.

However, there will be leeway for ambulances or vehicles carrying essential goods, he stated. “There will be no restriction on the movement of ambulances, medical services or the people who are needing medical assistance coming by whatsoever mode of transport…”, said the Special CP. Adding further, he said, “We are establishing a special ambulance assistance control room which will have a dedicated helpdesk”. The G20 Summit is slated to take place on September 9-10 at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan.

Special CP Yadav, “We will be issuing a detailed traffic advisory which will give you information about various types of modes of transportation available. The main summit venue is in New Delhi so there will be restrictions in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area. It will be a controlled zone in which authorised vehicles or visitors will be allowed”. “In a controlled zone, metro services will be allowed throughout”, he added.

The Special CP of the traffic unit also said that a virtual helpdesk will be launched in order to assist the delegates or tourists. “We will have a virtual help desk for all the users who are visiting Delhi as delegates, tourists as well as citizens of Delhi and other outsiders…We will provide information about various services including transportation services…,” he stated.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Delhi police authorities announced that a detailed traffic plan had been chalked out with necessary arrangements to ensure smooth vehicular movement in the national capital during the event.

Many heads of state and diplomats including US President Joe Biden, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to be attending the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil society.