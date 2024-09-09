Ganesh idol maker found dead in Sangareddy town

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 September 2024, 08:34 PM

Sangareddy: A Ganesh idol maker died under suspicious circumstances at Shilpa Venture in Sangareddy town. The deceased was Prakash Solanki (28), a native of Rajasthan. He was eking out a livelihood by making Ganesh idols at Pothireddpally in Sangareddy town. Solanki left his house on Sunday night and he was found dead in a pit full of water on Monday morning. The police registered a case. The body was sent for postmortem to the government hospital in Sangareddy.