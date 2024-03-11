Gaza death toll surpasses 31,000: Ministry

In the last day, the Israeli military has reported 85 Palestinian fatalities and 130 injuries across different locations within the coastal enclave. This grim toll adds to the overall count of 31,045 lives lost and 72,654 individuals wounded

By IANS Updated On - 11 March 2024, 09:20 AM

Gaza: The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip from the ongoing Israeli attacks exceeded 31,000, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said in a press statement.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 85 Palestinians and wounded 130 others in various areas in the coastal enclave, bringing the total death toll to 31,045 and injuries to 72,654, according to the statement released on Sunday.

The statement noted that some victims remain under the rubble amid heavy bombardment and a lack of civil defence and ambulance crews, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against the group’s rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 240 were taken hostage.