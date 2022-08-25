GenepoweRx collaborates with Onco.com for affordable cancer gene testing

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:44 PM, Thu - 25 August 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based genetic testing company GenepoweRx on Thursday announced collaboration with Onco.com, which could provide cancer patients access to advanced genetic sequencing tests at affordable fee and enable oncologists to better understand cancer causing mutations among Indian population, which will help develop effective and affordable drugs.

GenepoweRx and Onco.com will work together in carrying out advanced cancer genomics tests and reporting accurate recommendations specific to the Indian population towards targeted therapy in cancer, a press release said.

The targeted therapy is an advanced and new form of cancer treatment which focuses on the root causes i.e. genetic changes or mutations that turn healthy cells into cancer cells. There are over 82 FDA approved targeted therapy drugs covering more than 15 types of cancers, including those of the breast, prostate, colon, and lung; these targeted therapies work precisely if the tumour has the right target.

“The partnership will provide more insights into the reasons for rise in cancer and possibly identifying new targeted therapies.” said Dr. Kalyan Uppaluri, Founder, GenepoweRx. Dr. Amit Jotwani, Co-founder and Chief Oncologist, Onco.com said, “The collaboration will enable us to understand cancer causing mutations among Indian population better”.