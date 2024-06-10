GIA India launches ‘Jewellery Merchandising for Retailers’ Course

Designed to equip students with essential merchandising concepts, the course will empower jewellers to craft strategies that align with their business objectives and drive sales success.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 June 2024, 06:18 PM

Designed to equip students with essential merchandising concepts, the course will empower jewellers to craft strategies that align with their business objectives and drive sales success.

Hyderabad: GIA India has launched a new merchandising course for retailers, the newly introduced, ‘Jewellery Merchandising for Retailers’ course is designed to revolutionize the jewellery retail landscape in India, offering participants invaluable insights into the art and science of effective jewellery merchandising strategies.

Designed to equip students with essential merchandising concepts, the course will empower jewellers to craft strategies that align with their business objectives and drive sales success. Jewellery business owners, merchandisers, retail sales staff, and others can enrol in this newly launched course.

This course will be conducted via remote learning for four days a week, from 9 am to 1:30 pm, and a hands-on practical session scheduled for one day, from 9 am to 5 pm. The first batch commenced on Monday.

The Jewellery Merchandising for Retailers course explores details of understanding Indian jewellery target audiences, giving participants the tools to recognize and evaluate consumer trends, preferences, and purchasing habits.

Equipped with this knowledge, jewellers may customize their merchandising tactics to efficiently target and interact with their intended consumer segments, thus enhancing sales and customer experience. Students will continue to engage in case studies and group discussions even after course completion.