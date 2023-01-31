| Go Down Memory Lane With Comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi In His Upcoming Prime Video Special Bas Kar Bassi

Go down memory lane with comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi in his upcoming Prime Video special ‘Bas Kar Bassi’

The show will exclusively premiere on the platform on February 1.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:42 PM, Tue - 31 January 23

The show will exclusively premiere on the platform on February 1.

Hyderabad: ‘Bas Kar Bassi’ takes the audiences inside the unadulterated, honest, and relatable life of Delhi’s wildly loved comedian, Anubhav Singh Bassi, as he shares anecdotes based on his life after graduating from National Law University, his career choices, friendships and beyond.

Prime Video on Tuesday announced the release of the upcoming stand-up special ‘Bas Kar Bassi’, featuring one of India’s most-loved comics Anubhav Singh Bassi. Featuring an assorted mix of Bassi’s classic witty charm and hard-hitting humour, ‘Bas Kar Bassi’ will take the audiences down memory lane as the comedian narrates unheard anecdotes from his life that will leave the viewers in splits, one punchline at a time.

Bassi’s standup special takes the audience through the comedian’s early career and questionable choices, as he revisits how he, alongside his flat mates and friends dealt with the many highs and lows of life.

“This show is extremely close to my heart. All of these are crucial, life-defining episodes of my life that have ultimately brought me to my calling. I am grateful for all the love I have received for them and for the laughter they have brought to my audience. I am thrilled to be releasing ‘Bas Kar Bassi’ on Prime Video and sharing my show, my first born with an even wider audience,” said Bassi.

‘Bas Kar Bassi’ will exclusively premiere on Prime Video on February 1.

Watch the teaser here: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn6JqDiyU8O/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=