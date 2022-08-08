Gold futures gain Rs 120 per 10 gram

By PTI Published: Published Date - 03:00 PM, Mon - 8 August 22

New Delhi: Gold prices on Monday increased by Rs 120 to Rs 51,994 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery traded higher by Rs 120 or 0.23 per cent at Rs 51,994 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 15,629 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading 2 per cent higher at USD 1,793,20 per ounce in New York.