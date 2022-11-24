Gold futures gain Rs 199 to Rs 52,650

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 199 or 0.38 per cent at Rs 52,650 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 4,012 lots.

By PTI Updated On - 02:10 PM, Thu - 24 November 22

New Delhi: Gold prices on Thursday increased by Rs 199 to Rs 52,650 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading 0.59 per cent higher at USD 1,770.80 per ounce in New York.