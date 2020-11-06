Gold prices jump Rs 791

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said gold prices traded higher on expectations of more stimulus packages

New Delhi: Gold prices jumped Rs 791 to Rs 51,717 per 10 grams on Friday, rallying for the third consecutive day, supported by rally in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, it had closed at Rs 50,926 per 10 grams. In tandem with a rise in gold, silver also zoomed Rs 2,147 to Rs 64,578 per kg from Rs 62,431 per kilogram in the previous day.

In the international market, gold was quoting in the green at USD 1,950 per ounce and silver was flat at $25.44 per ounce. HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said gold prices traded higher on expectations of more stimulus packages.

