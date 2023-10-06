Gold rises Rs 50; silver plunges Rs 400

Gold prices recovered from a recent low amid pullbacks in the US dollar and 10-year Treasury yields, Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

By PTI Published Date - 04:40 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Representational Image

New Delhi: Gold price gained Rs 50 to Rs 57,400 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid a rise in precious metal prices internationally, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had ended at Rs 57,350 per 10 grams.

However, silver plunged Rs 400 to Rs 70,900 per kilogram.

In the overseas markets, gold was up at USD 1,822 per ounce, while silver was quoting lower at USD 20.95 per ounce.

Meanwhile, traders are looking ahead to US labour data which is due later today, Gandhi said.