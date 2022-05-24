Google displays a sexual assault and domestic violence hotline in related searches

Hyderabad: Survivors of domestic violence or sexual assault in India, looking for assistance may now have easier access to the helpline number, thanks to a new feature by Google. The Search Giant has reportedly launched a sexual assault and domestic violence helpline on Google Search in collaboration with the AKS Foundation.

Search terms such as ‘domestic violence,’ ‘husband/wife hit me,’ ‘sexual assault,’ and others, are displaying a helpline number 8793088814 with the message “Help is available. Speak with someone today,” along with the option to visit the official website of the foundation.

The foundation’s hotline is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and is available in English, Hindi, and Marathi languages.

AKS Foundation is a Pune-based non-profit organisation working in the area of gender based violence, domestic violence and sexual assault. The organisation supports victims from all over the country.