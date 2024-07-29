Google interfering with US presidential election? Elon Musk says this

Tesla CEO shares screenshot where a Google search on 'President Donald' resulted in 'President Donald Duck' and 'President Donald Regan,'

By IANS Updated On - 29 July 2024, 10:06 AM

A screenshot posted by Tesla CEO Elon Musk on X

New Delhi: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Monday attacked Sundar Pichai-run Google, saying if the search giant is interfering with the US Presidential election, they are going to face “a lot of trouble”.

Sharing a screenshot where a Google search on ‘President Donald’ resulted in ‘President Donald Duck’ and ‘President Donald Regan,’ the tech billionaire asked if the tech giant has placed a search ban on the former US President and Republican presidential nominee.

“Wow, Google has a search ban on President Donald Trump! Election interference?” asked the X owner. Musk further said Google is “getting themselves into a lot of trouble if they interfere with the election”.

Wow, Google has a search ban on President Donald Trump! Election interference? pic.twitter.com/dJzgVAAFZA — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2024

An X user posted that “Google is owned by Democrats”. Another Musk follower commented: “Elon, I’m sure they’ll claim you’re suppressing the Democrats, but my algorithm shows me both parties posting their thoughts and opinions. Under the previous management, anyone who didn’t share the same views as the left was limited or banned”.

However, some X users also slammed Musk, saying “You have a search ban on so many accounts you don’t like. What’s the difference?” Meanwhile, the presidential race between Kamala Harris and Trump is incredibly close, according to a new media poll, revealing a surge in support for Harris among non-white voters and a significant rise in enthusiasm among Democrats for her campaign.

Trump maintains a slight lead, garnering 49 per cent of the vote compared to 47 per cent for Harris, according to the Wall Street Journal poll.