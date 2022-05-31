Governing Council of TS Yogadhyayana Parishad reconstituted

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:27 PM, Tue - 31 May 22

Hyderabad: The State government on Tuesday reconstituted the Governing Council for Telangana State Yogadhyayana Parishad (TSYP), Hyderabad with Health Minister, T Harish Rao as Chairman and Secretary, Health, Medical and Family Welfare, SAM Rizvi as Vice-Chairman.

Members of the Governing Council will include Commissioner, AYUSH and Dr Koppula Karunakar Reddy, Secretary, Government Education Department, Special Chief Secretary, Finance and Planning, Vice-Chancellor, KNRUHS, two naturopathy experts including Dr T Krishna Murthy, Dr K Satyalaxmi, two experts in Yoga -Susheela and Thota Satheesh, eminent neuro-physician and Head, Neurology, NIMS, Dr Jabeen and secretary of TS Yogadhyayana Parishad (TSYP).

