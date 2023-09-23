Government school students show off scientific prowess at NXplorers carnival

The projects exhibited at the carnival focused on conservation and optimal utilisation of water, energy and food, besides eco-friendly usage resources in daily life.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:05 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

Carnival

Hanamkonda: Over 146 students from government schools in five districts of Telangana showcased their innovative STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) projects at the NXplorers Carnival at MJPTBCWR School, Kamalapur(Girls) at Kamalapur in the district on Saturday.

The NXplorers Junior Programme is a global initiative from Shell that aims to benefit school children by enabling them to understand, navigate and address local and global challenges.

The projects exhibited at the carnival focused on conservation and optimal utilisation of water, energy and food, besides eco-friendly usage resources in daily life.

For example, students from MJP School (Girls), Kazipeta demonstrated how bio-gas could be converted into electricity for usage in household gadgets. Students from MJP (Girls) School, Peddapur developed a classroom alert alarm system that is generated through a sensor to switch off lights and fans when students leave the class, saving energy.

Students from MJP (Boys), Kamalapur built an organic water purification system using corn copper, resulting in energy savings. Students from MJP School, Maridpeda developed a solar drip irrigation model that is supported by solar cell devices to convert solar energy into electricity, ensuring a controlled supply of water, saving energy and improving farm production.

The NXplorers Junior Programme is being implemented in concurrence with the educational authorities of the state governments. Besides students and teachers, parents and communities are also involved actively while implementing the programme so that it remains sustainable in the long term.

“As an experienced teacher, I have observed that NXplorers have the capability to drive children towards a bright future by enabling them to solve the most complex global problems with simple local solutions. I welcome and thank Smile Foundation for rolling out this programme, which will definitely have a great impact on our students who can even emerge as future scientists and responsible citizens,” said Manohar Reddy, Regional Coordinating Officer (RCO), BCWREIS.