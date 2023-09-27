Govt compulsorily retires IAS officer, who emptied stadium to walk dogs

Khirwar is currently posted in Ladakh. The source said that she has been retired compulsorily under the Fundamental Rules (FR) 56(j), Rule 48 of Central Civil Services (CCS) Pension Rules, 1972 after an assessment of her service record.

By PTI Updated On - 09:39 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

New Delhi: The government has compulsorily retired an IAS officer, currently serving in Arunachal Pradesh and accused of emptying a stadium here last year to walk her dogs, sources said.

A government source confirmed the development, saying that “yes the orders have been passed”.

The sources said that 1994 batch IAS officer Rinku Dugga of the AGMUT cadre has been compulsorily retired following her track record. Dugga along with her husband Sanjeev Khirwar, who is also a 1994-batch IAS officer were transferred out of Delhi last year following a news report that they emptied a stadium of athletes to walk their dog.

The source further said that the government has the right to retire any government servant “if it is of the opinion that it is in the public interest to do so”.