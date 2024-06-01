Govt Junior lecturer dismissed from service in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 June 2024, 09:12 PM

The Director of Intermediate Education, has instructed Principal of MAM Government Model Junior College, Nampally to remove the name of K Gayatri from the role of attendance register.

Hyderabad: Director of Intermediate Education, Telangana has issued orders dismissing K Gayatri, Junior Lecturer (History/Civics), MAM Government Model Junior College, Nampally, from service for cheating and misguiding the department for the sake of her personal benefit by tampering Government records, with immediate effect.

The Director of Intermediate Education, has instructed Principal of MAM Government Model Junior College, Nampally to remove the name of K Gayatri from the role of attendance register etc and make necessary entry in the Service Register and send compliance report at the earliest.

The Junior Lecturer was first engaged on contract basis and later appointed as regular junior lecturer subject to fulfillment of certain conditions including verification of education/qualification certificates.

The Principal of MAM Government Model Junior College, Nampally reported discrepancy in date of birth, year of passing and identification marks in the education certificates submitted by K Gayatri, who also did not submit PG certificate qualification. Based on recommendations of a 3-member committee, the authorities decided to dismiss the junior lecturer from service.