Gudi Padwa Offer: Maple announces 21 per cent discount on iPhone 14

By ANI Published Date - 10:36 PM, Fri - 17 March 23

Mumbai: One of India’s top Apple Premium Resellers Maple has announced a special offer on the iPhone 14 in celebration of the upcoming festival of Gudi Padwa. From March 15th to March 31st, customers can avail a flat discount of Rs 23,000 on the iPhone 14 when they purchase from Maple. The highest discount of Rs 23,000 is offered on iPhone 14 only at Maple.

Gudi Padwa is a significant festival for people in Maharashtra, and Maple wants to make the occasion even more memorable by giving them the opportunity to own the latest iPhone model at a discounted price.

Currently, the MRP of the iPhone 14 512GB is Rs 109,900. However, by using Maple’s instant discount, customers can receive a flat discount of Rs 13,000, and an additional HDFC instant cashback of Rs 4,000, resulting in an effective price as low as Rs 92,900.

Moreover, Maple is offering a unique opportunity with their March2Maple campaign, where customers can exchange their existing device at their physical stores or online and receive the best buyback value for the device. Additionally, one can also avail an exchange bonus of Rs 6,000.

With the Maple discount of Rs 13,000, HDFC cashback Rs 4,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 6,000, the total discount comes to Rs 23,000 on the iPhone 14.

The iPhone 14 is packed with exciting features, including a powerful A18 Bionic chip, 5G connectivity, and an improved camera system. It also boasts a stunning Super Retina XDR display, making it the perfect device for streaming videos, browsing the web, and playing games.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic offer on the iPhone 14 from Maple. Celebrate Gudi Padwa in style with the latest technology at fingertips.

Maple offers best-in-class customer experience and valuable offers, giving them an edge over others. It has a robust PAN India e-commerce presence with stores in Mumbai and Mangalore. Over its 15 years of experience, it has more than half a million customers and it aims to strengthen it further by offering exemplary customer service.

