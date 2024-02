Gyanvapi Mosque: Prayers allowed in Southern Cellar | Allahabad High Court | Shailendra Kumar Pathak

The court's decision, based on a petition by Shailendra Kumar Pathak, follows complex legal proceedings involving the mosque complex.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 February 2024, 09:39 PM

Hyderabad: The Allahabad High Court has dismissed an appeal from the mosque committee, allowing prayers in the Gyanvapi mosque’s historical southern cellar.

