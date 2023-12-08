Hanged by a kangaroo court: Mahua Moitra on her expulsion from Lok Sabha

TMC leader Mahua Moitra on Friday equated her expulsion from the Lok Sabha with hanging by a "kangaroo court" and alleged a parliamentary panel is being weaponised by the government to force the opposition into submission.

By PTI Published Date - 04:35 PM, Fri - 8 December 23

Photo: PTI

New Delhi: TMC leader Mahua Moitra on Friday equated her expulsion from the Lok Sabha with hanging by a “kangaroo court” and alleged a parliamentary panel is being weaponised by the government to force the opposition into submission.

Minutes after her expulsion as a Lok Sabha member, Moitra said she has been found guilty of breaching a code of ethics that does not exist and that there was no evidence of cash or gift given to her.

Also Read Parliament Winter Session 2023: Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha

The Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha had recommended her expulsion in the “cash-for-query” case.

The report was tabled in the House Friday noon. Later the government moved a motion seeking her expulsion from the House, saying her continuation as an MP has become “untenable”.

She said one of the two complainants was her estranged partner with a mala fide intention. She said he masqueraded as a common citizen before the ethics panel.