Harish Rao pens letters to Class 10 students

In the letter, Rao asked the students to stay away from phones, television sets, and family functions for the next two months.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 January 2024, 09:35 PM

Siddipet: Former Minister T Harish Rao wrote a motivational letter to Class 10 students ahead of the board examinations. In the letter posted to every 10th-class student in his constituency, Rao asked the students to stay away from phones, television sets, and family functions for the next two months. Asking the parents to regularly monitor the progress of their wards, the former Minister observed that the monitoring of the parents at home post-school was very important to improve their performance.

Rao said he had made all arrangements for conducting special classes in the evenings in every government school besides serving evening snacks.