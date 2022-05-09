Harish Rao promises to set up dialysis centre in Bhupalpally

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:46 PM, Mon - 9 May 22

Bhupalpally: Health Minister T Harish Rao has laid foundation for the construction of the 200-bed district government hospital with Rs 55 crore, a new diagnostic hub with radiology and pathology labs with Rs six crore, a 20-bed special newborn care unit (SNCU) and 50-bed Ayush hospital. Later, he also inaugurated the 100-bed Area Hospital, and inspected the hospital.

Addressing a meeting on the occasion, the Health Minister also promised to set up a dialysis centre for the benefit of kidney patients at the earliest. “The medical college sanctioned to Bhupalpally will be set up during the academic year only,” he said.

Responding to a request by the local public representatives, he said that a CT scan facility would also be made available at the Area Hospital soon. “We are sanctioning Rs eight crore for the construction of 40 sub-centres in the district as there were no permanent buildings for the sub-centres,” Harish Rao said. Rao also promised that a pediatric ICU would be set up at the 200 bed-hospital. “We are providing all these facilities to ensure that the poor would not go to private hospitals for the treatment and suffer financially,” he said.

Explaining about the government medical college, he said that 150 doctors would work at the medical college hospital with a capacity of 650 beds. He urged the pregnant women not to go to private hospitals as the doctors at those hospitals were preferring C-sections instead of normal deliveries. “If you go to a private hospital for delivery, they will perform a surgery and charge you Rs 50,000. But if you come to the government hospital, you need to pay a rupee and moreover, Rs 12,000 and KCR kit will be given to you. You will also be transported to your home in a vehicle,” he told the pregnant women. Local people’s representatives, officials and others attended the programme.