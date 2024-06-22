Harish Rao writes open letter to CM Revanth Reddy

There were expectations that the State government would discuss issues of Groups examination aspirants and unemployed youth in the cabinet meeting held on Friday, but their hopes were dashed, Harish Rao said.

Hyderabad: Former Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday wrote an open letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over the hardships being faced by unemployed youth, especially Groups examination candidates and appealed to the State government to fulfill the promises made to them without further delay.

The Congress had assured to fill up 2 lakh vacancies in the first year after coming to power, besides offering an assistance of Rs.4000 to unemployed youth. It has been six months since the Congress government came to power, but save for presenting appointment orders for posts filled up by the previous BRS government, no new posts were filled up so far, he said.

The former Minister wanted the Chief Minister to address the demands, including permitting aspirants for Group I main examination in a 1: 100 ratio and not in a 1:50 ratio. This was not being done for the first time. In the past, when YS Rajashekhara Reddy was the Chief Minister, candidates were permitted in 1:100 for Group I main examination, he pointed out. The Andhra Pradesh government, after initially issuing a Group II notification with 1:15 ratio criteria, had permitted the selection in 1:100 ratio considering the demand, he said.

The Congress government had promised to add 2,000 jobs for Group II and 3,000 jobs for Group III and the same should be implemented. The government should ensure there was considerable gap between different recruitment examinations. The DSC examinations were to be held till July last week and this would be followed by the Group II examination on August 7 and 8. Candidates were under tremendous pressure and already Sangeetha, a candidate unable to bear the pressure, had died by suicide, Harish Rao reminded the Chief Minister.

The Congress had promised to release a job calendar, besides filling up two lakh jobs within one year. To this effect, front page advertisements issued in different newspapers. However, even after six months, no measures were taken up in this regard. A job calendar should be released at the earliest and notifications should be issued accordingly, he demanded, also reminding the Chief Minister of the Congress manifesto promise of a mega DSC notification, the State government had betrayed job aspirants by issuing a notification for 11,000 posts instead of 25,000 teacher posts.

“A monthly unemployment allowance of Rs.4000 was promised to the youth. The Congress government should pay the allowance with arrears,” Harish Rao said, adding that the Congress party’s stance on GO 46 reflected its commitment, or rather, the lack of it, towards the unemployed youth. During elections, the Congress had promised to scrap GO46 but after coming to power, notification was issued as per the same GO. The government should address the issues being faced by candidates due to GO46, he appealed.