Harry Kane scores twice to help Bayern Munich beat Augsburg 3-1 in Bundesliga

Harry Kane scored twice in the Bundesliga as Bayern Munich eased to a 3-1 win over Augsburg in their Bavarian derby

By AP Published Date - 09:50 AM, Mon - 28 August 23

AP Photo

Berlin: Harry Kane scored twice in the Bundesliga as Bayern Munich eased to a 3-1 win over Augsburg in their Bavarian derby.

A penalty and first-time strike took Kane’s league tally to three goals in two games since his summer switch from Tottenham, though otherwise it was a relatively inconspicuous performance from the England captain.

The visitors made a good start to keep Bayern in check as the home team looked short of ideas and energy.

“We created some really good chances. Could have been a few more, I think, if we just got the final pass or the final finish a bit better,” Kane told broadcaster DAZN. “But overall a really good result. And yeah, we go away happy.” Two mistakes led to two first-half goals for the 11-time defending champions.

Augsburg goalkeeper Finn Dahmen saved Leroy Sané’s shot, only for the rebound to go in off defender Felix Uduokhai for an own-goal in the 32nd minute, and Kane scored from the penalty spot in the 40th. The penalty was awarded through VAR after Joshua Kimmich’s shot brushed Augsburg defender Niklas Dorsch’s arm.

Kane grabbed his second in the 69th with one touch to Alphonso Davies’ pass after great interplay between the Canadian and Kingsley Coman on the left.

“(Davies) put a great ball in and I was just trying to lift over the keeper,” Kane said. “I could see out of the corner of my eye that he was coming out quick, so almost just using the toes a little bit to just flick it up in the air. Thankfully it came off nicely.” Dion Drena Beljo scored the visitors’ consolation in the 86th after Ermedin Demirovic played the ball between Matthijs de Ligt’s legs.

Kane feels there’s still room for improvement.

“I think every day we’re learning in training and every match we play, we learn more and more about each other,” Kane said. “We’ve got some fantastic quality in the side … I’ve been here a few weeks now and been loving the chemistry that we’ve built, so that would only grow more and more as we play … We have a nice week until the next game, recover well and then we go again.” Bayern next plays Borussia Mönchengladbach away.

FRANKFURT STRIKES LATE

Omar Marmoush scored in injury time to rescue a 1-1 draw for 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt at local rival Mainz.

Éric Junior Dina Ebimbe set off down the left past a couple of Mainz defenders and crossed to give Marmoush an easy finish in the first minute of stoppages.

Mainz had defended well up to then, frustrating the visitors with persistent harrying and it looked like Lee Jae-sung’s first-half header was going to be enough to win the game.

Lee scored in the 25th when Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp was hampered by his own defender from reaching the ball.

Randall Kolo Muani went close for Frankfurt midway through the second half when he headed just wide. The France forward has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Mainz’s task was made easier when Frankfurt midfielder Ansgar Knauff was sent off in the 61st with his second yellow card for catching Leandro Barreiro in the face with his boot while attempting a clearance.

But Ebimbe and Marmoush mustered one last attack.

Also Read Harry Kane says he needs time to adapt to German football after loss on his debut for Bayern Munich