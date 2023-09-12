Harry Styles flaunts giant tattoos as he takes a dip in pond

The former One Direction member was photographed at the Mixed Ponds at Hampstead Heath, joining hundreds of other urban dwellers for a refreshing swim in its leafy waters, reports Mirror.co.uk

By IANS Published Date - 05:43 PM, Tue - 12 September 23

File Photo

Los Angeles: The ‘As It Was’ hitmaker Harry Styles showed off his mammoth tattoos while taking a dip in an iconic London bathing spot, much to the excitement of his devout fans.

The 29-year-old, who owns property in the nearby area, sported a pair of forest green swim trunks and a long chained necklace as he hovered on the deck before taking the plunge.

His elaborate tattoos, which include two birds on his ripped chest and a butterfly across his sculpted abs, were also on display. Eagle-eyed fans could also spot the name ‘Mary’ inked on Harry’s right forearm, which is the moniker of his late grandmother. As per Mirror.co.uk, the temperature of the Mixed Pond’s water made it the perfect condition to cool off on England’s hottest day of the year so far.

Queues to swim in the historic lake at the weekend were estimated to have around a 90 minutes of wait time, but it’s unknown whether or not Harry had to line up like everyone else to gain access.

Despite his A-list status, it’s understood that Harry managed to go mostly unrecognised for his open water swim once he did manage to get in.

