Hashish oil worth Rs 3.40 lakh seized, one held in Hyderabad

By T Ivan Nischal Published: Published Date - 11:37 AM, Sun - 19 June 22

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team (L.B.Nagar) caught one person who was allegedly in possession of hashish oil and seized 1.12 kilogram of oil worth Rs 3.40 lakh.

The man M Akhil (22) of BN Reddy Nagar Vanasthalipuram and a native of Nagarkurnool purchased the contraband from Sidari Balaiah, a native of Vizag in Andhra Pradesh for Rs 80,000 and planned to sell it at a higher price in the city.

On a tip off, a SOT team led by sub inspector Mohd Takhiuddin nabbed him at Mangalpally at Ibrahimpatnam.

A case is booked.

